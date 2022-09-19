NCIS Hawai'i Season 2 Episode 1 Recap: A Dead Man's Vacation

It's safe to say that missing the first episode of Season 20 of "NCIS" will leave you questioning a lot during Season 2, Episode 1 of "NCIS: Hawai'i." In fact, "NCIS Hawai'i" Season 2, Episode 1, titled "Prisoner's Dilemma," has events that follow directly after "A Family Matter" from "NCIS." Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) and Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) arrive in Hawaii on schedule after departing in a C-130 from Washington, D.C., to help out their "extended family" and find Herman Maxwell (Michael Weston). Of course, it has been revealed that Maxwell is in fact 'The Raven,' a terrorist that has framed Alden Parker (Gary Cole) and threatens to unleash biological weaponry in the world. They track Maxwell to Hawaii, although find his private jet littered with only dead bodies and an eerie video of him teasing an attack on the beach.

Ultimately, Nick and Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) find Maxwell but get stuck in a hostage situation for most of the episode, as he holds a dead man's switch in his hand. The rest of the "NCIS" and "NCIS: Hawai'i" team search for answers at the same time, and they discover that Maxwell's real name is Jason Hearns. He was also a former student studying under Professor Woodrow Staggs (John Billingsley) in the areas of crowd psychology and human nature. They find Staggs on the island, and accidentally deliver him right to Maxwell, discovering that he intends to kill Staggs' son through a nearby nerve gas bomb at the Navy's RIMPAC event.