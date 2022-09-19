Ryan Powers Reveals What It's Like Working With Baby Yoda On The Mandalorian - Exclusive

Baby Yoda enamored "Star Wars" fans everywhere the minute he graced the scene in "The Mandalorian." With one look into his vast, innocent eyes, fans were hooked. Yet the villains in the series aren't nearly as charmed by Grogu's baby garbles and curious personality as viewers watching on Disney+.

Ryan Powers played one such villain in "Chapter 12: The Siege." While people can relate to wanting to kidnap Grogu to give him all of the chicky nuggies his little heart desires, Powers' character has far more sinister intentions. Fans might wish there were a real Baby Yoda riding shotgun in the Razor Crest, but anyone over 7 probably knows he's not real — or sentient, at least. So what is it like hanging out with Baby Yoda on "The Mandalorian" set — or trying to kidnap him?

Looper spoke to "She-Hulk" actor Ryan Powers in an exclusive interview, where he dished on what it was like working with Baby Yoda.