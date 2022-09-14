Ryan Powers Dishes On His Bad Date Ad-Libs With Tatiana Maslany On She-Hulk - Exclusive

On whether Powers and Maslany played around and channeled any of their own terrible date experiences or if they typically stuck to the script, he said, "It's funny you ask this because it was a little bit of both. Melissa Hunter, I believe, wrote this episode, [and she] makes Alan, my character, the perfect ignorant jerk." He added, "But at the beginning and the end of the scene, our director Kat Coiro let us play around with some improv lines."

Given the scene in question, Powers had to get a bit mean. "The only sad thing about it was [that] all the improv consisted of insults aimed at Tatiana, because that was the scene, in front of a bar full of people," he explained. "Every time I heard 'Cut,' I was profusely apologizing to Tatiana and saying, 'None of that was real. That was Alan talking. That was not me. You are an amazing date.'"

Luckily enough, a lot of those improv moments made it into the episode, so it wasn't for nothing. "It did, actually. They let us play. [At] the beginning of the scene, they kept in some nonsense talk that we made up," Powers added. "At the end of the scene, I think they kept in me ranking her a 6 out of 10 or something. That was one of many, many takes of insults."

The actor always tried to make up for his character's rude behavior, though. He noted, "As I said, every time they yelled 'Cut,' I would be like, 'No, you are a 13 out of 10.'"