Rings Of Power Actors Talk Friendship And Respect Between Elves And Dwarves - Exclusive Interview

In the Second Age source material, it's Celebrimbor and Narvi that are the poster children for a Dwarf and an Elf being friends. But we know here that they've also brought you two together, so Robert and Owain, you clearly have this friendship that we're going to be seeing unfold on the screen. Keeping in mind that these friendships are extremely rare in Tolkien's writings, have your characters had to overcome a lot of that ancient hostility in order to become friends? Where does this friendship come from in the first place?

Robert Aramayo: That's historic. When you meet [them], they have known each other for quite some time. It's symptomatic of the time in the Second Age, where the relationships between Dwarves and Elves was kind of good, and fluctuated, and in moments it was very good. This relationship is an example of that period in Middle-earth history. That's important to know where the relationship comes from. What do you think, Oz?

Owain Arthur: We've certainly overcome something together, and that's brought us together. It makes it — for myself, from Durin's point of view, too — there must be a really strong connection there for them to be friends and to go against his father's beliefs and mistrust of Elves. There's something special. There's a magnet between them that they can't escape.

Aramayo: They've both got complicated relationships with their fathers, and what is good about the three of us, [as we] go on in the season, is more is revealed. I get close to the family, and secrets are exchanged, and confessions are made, and things are revealed about each other that draws us all together. We bear witness to each other's lives in this way, which deepens the friendship through the course of the season.

Arthur: As an actor, that's something great to play. In every scene, you've got an objective and an obstacle all at the same time. There's inner conflict there that creates drama. It's a gift.

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" premiered on September 2 around the globe. The show releases new episodes on Prime Video every Friday at 12 a.m. EST for the remainder of the eight-episode first season.

This interview was edited for clarity.

