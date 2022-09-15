The Huge MCU Reveal That Was Hiding In The Credits Of She-Hulk Episode 5

The fifth episode of "She-Hulk," titled "Mean, Green, and Straight Poured Into Those Jeans," had a subplot focused on the co-workers of Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters. Specifically, her coworker Pug, played by Josh Segarra, was on the hunt for Iron Man Threes, a pair of shoes designed with the color and style of Iron Man. While he's unsuccessful, despite help from Nikki (Ginger Gonzaga), the credits show an alternate version where he had managed to snag the shoes in a few drawn stills.

In the background, however, there are a number of other superhero-inspired designs to be seen. Two of the most prominent ones are a black-and-red shoe, meant to evoke the signature look of Deadpool, and an orange-and-blue shoe that is a nod to the Fantastic Four character The Thing.

Another pair of shoes on the same wall, however, is evocative of the visor worn by Scott Summers, also known as Cyclops, a key member of the mutant group X-Men, in a clear indication that they exist in the MCU.

The acquisition of Fox by Disney brought a number of Marvel characters under the same umbrella, including Deadpool, The Fantastic Four, and the X-Men. While "Deadpool 3" and a Fantastic Four film have already been announced, Kevin Feige and Disney have yet to officially introduce the X-Men into the cinematic universe. The shoes, however, are the second indication in "She-Hulk" that the mutants are present, and just haven't been officially seen yet.