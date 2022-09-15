Scott Bakula Finally Comments On The Speculation That He Might Return For The Quantum Leap Reboot

If you know the name Scott Bakula, it is likely from a few projects that flew under the radar for the majority of the last few decades. His most recent regular role was as Dwayne Pride on "NCIS" and its spin-off, "NCIS: New Orleans." At the turn of the century, Bakula was the face of the newest adventures of the Starship Enterprise as Captain Jonathan Archer in "Star Trek: Enterprise." However, arguably his most beloved and memorable role is in the early '90s sci-fi drama "Quantum Leap."

"Quantum Leap" follows Sam Beckett (Bakula), a scientist looking to prove his string theory to avoid losing funding. One day, he steps into his project accelerator and vanishes. When he awakens, he is in the body of a "leapee" and works to set the person's life on the right track before leaping again into a new body. With each leap, he hopes to go home; instead, he ends up in someone else's body and faces a new predicament, uttering the same catchphrase every time, "Oh boy," upon leaping into his new identity.

Now, NBC is launching a new reboot of the series, picking up 30 years after the original. Of course, like any reboot, fans immediately started asking when we could expect the franchise hero to make his triumphant return. Bakula had stayed quiet for a while, but he recently revealed whether or not he will appear.