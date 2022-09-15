Johnny Depp V. Amber Heard Is Getting The Film Treatment We've All Been Dreading

Just when you thought we had finally rid ourselves of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard for good ...

The first Hollywood adaptation of the former couple's headline-grabbing trial from earlier this year has reportedly been greenlit by the streaming service Tubi, with specific details about the project being released online this week. It's been more than three months since Depp and Heard's court battle came to an official end, with Depp winning the defamation case and being awarded $15 million in compensatory and punitive damages (via CNN). Many people suspected that a movie or television series would eventually crop up and cover what went down between the two mega-stars, though most agree that they couldn't care less.

"Just realized that one day Hollywood is gonna want to make a movie about the Depp vs Heard case like they do all famous court trials," wrote Twitter user @belovcrs in August 2022. "Want to state for the record that this is Not what we want or need," they said. On September 15, Tubi and Fox Entertainment execs announced that they had come up with a name and game plan for the Depp/Heard project — and even found some cast members.