She-Hulk's Creators Went To Extreme Lengths To Test Out Jen's Costuming

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" has been giving many Marvel Cinematic Universe fans what they've been asking for. Not only is the Disney+ series a look at the way average people live in a world where superpowered beings and aliens are a fact of life, but it also catches us up to speed with She-Hulk's cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) and serves up a magical new friendship for Wong (Benedict Wong) in the form of Madisynn (Patty Guggenheim). The show has even tossed much-needed barbs at toxic fandom discourse. But of course, the real star of the show is She-Hulk herself, aka Jennifer Walters, played to giddy perfection by Tatiana Maslany.

Episode 5 of "She-Hulk" finally gave fans the moment they've been waiting for. No, not the delightful tease of Daredevil (Charlie Cox), though that's undoubtedly another highlight. Instead, the episode's B-plot revolved around the process of finding a tailor for the lean, green, legal machine. Eventually, she is introduced to superhero sartorial extraordinaire Luke Jacobson (Griffin Matthews). Initially, he declines to design a wardrobe for Walters since he's in the business of making battle suits, and she simply wants something office appropriate. But he finally accepts her as a client when he recognizes the true challenge in making She-Hulk look chic: everything has to fit both her diminutive human frame as well as her giant Hulk body.

The challenges of dressing a Hulk are one thing — Bruce Banner never quite figured it out beyond wearing a lot of Spandex. But "She-Hulk" has focused a lot on the problem, which, of course, means the show's creators had to focus on it, too. Now, director Kat Coiro has finally spilled the beans on what it took to get She-Hulk dressed behind the scenes.