She-Hulk's Creators Went To Extreme Lengths To Test Out Jen's Costuming
"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" has been giving many Marvel Cinematic Universe fans what they've been asking for. Not only is the Disney+ series a look at the way average people live in a world where superpowered beings and aliens are a fact of life, but it also catches us up to speed with She-Hulk's cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) and serves up a magical new friendship for Wong (Benedict Wong) in the form of Madisynn (Patty Guggenheim). The show has even tossed much-needed barbs at toxic fandom discourse. But of course, the real star of the show is She-Hulk herself, aka Jennifer Walters, played to giddy perfection by Tatiana Maslany.
Episode 5 of "She-Hulk" finally gave fans the moment they've been waiting for. No, not the delightful tease of Daredevil (Charlie Cox), though that's undoubtedly another highlight. Instead, the episode's B-plot revolved around the process of finding a tailor for the lean, green, legal machine. Eventually, she is introduced to superhero sartorial extraordinaire Luke Jacobson (Griffin Matthews). Initially, he declines to design a wardrobe for Walters since he's in the business of making battle suits, and she simply wants something office appropriate. But he finally accepts her as a client when he recognizes the true challenge in making She-Hulk look chic: everything has to fit both her diminutive human frame as well as her giant Hulk body.
The challenges of dressing a Hulk are one thing — Bruce Banner never quite figured it out beyond wearing a lot of Spandex. But "She-Hulk" has focused a lot on the problem, which, of course, means the show's creators had to focus on it, too. Now, director Kat Coiro has finally spilled the beans on what it took to get She-Hulk dressed behind the scenes.
Tatiana Maslany had a 6-foot-7-inch body double
Speaking with Polygon, "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" director Kat Coiro broke down the challenges of dressing the show's titular character in both human and Hulk form. Since Tatiana Maslany is about 5 feet, 4 inches, while She-Hulk clocks in at 6 feet, 7 inches, it wasn't easy to find a wardrobe that worked for both sides of the character. However, according to Coiro, the production hired a 6-foot-7-inch double named Malia Arrayah, who proved to be a major asset. "What was surprising is that things would actually fit her better than you would think," she said.
Even the men's suits She-Hulk wears before finding her new tailor were tested out behind the scenes. "We weren't doing something that would be impossible to make real; the show is very grounded in reality," continued Coiro. "So those suits are based in reality, and we would put the same suit on Tatiana, who's tiny, that we would put on Malia, who was wearing a muscle suit. And they fit both of them." Of course, in the show, She-Hulk does rip out a shoulder pad or two, but Coiro additionally recalled having both actors try on a pair of leggings, which she noted fit both Maslany and Arrayah.
In "She-Hulk" Episode 6, fans will likely get a proper look at Walters' new costuming, which will now be designed to accommodate both her human and Hulk forms. New episodes air each Thursday on Disney+.