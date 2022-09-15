The Aladdin Scene That Went Too Far

There's little question that Disney's "Aladdin" remains one of the studio's most beloved animated feature films. When it was first released in 1992, the House of Mouse was in the midst of what's often referred to as the "Disney Renaissance," a period during which the company produced a slate of iconic movies after a relative slump in popularity. Among these were "The Little Mermaid," "Beauty and the Beast," and "The Lion King."

Today, "Aladdin" is best remembered for its late star, Robin Williams, who played the frenetic, pop-culture-referencing Genie. With Scott Weinger as Aladdin, Linda Larkin as Princess Jasmine, and Jonathan Freeman as Jafar, the movie also features yet another departed comedy legend in Gilbert Gottfried as the bird Iago. As if that weren't enough, the score by Alan Menken features some of Disney's most memorable musical numbers, such as "A Whole New World."

But while "Aladdin" remains a delightful tale of romance and magic, it was also a product of its time and, as such, contains some moments that have aged poorly, to say the least. Unfortunately, the "Aladdin" scene that went too far is also the very first scene in the movie.