Criminal Minds Star AJ Cook Gives Fans A Close-Up Look At JJ In The Upcoming Reboot

When a series enjoys a fan base and longevity like "Criminal Minds," it's easy to see why those involved would be reluctant to give it up. Kirsten Vangsness, who will return as Penelope Garcia, described them during the final season as a family, telling Parade, "That's been a theme with us for this show just in general. I don't know from any other show, I just know I feel infinitely lucky that I got to be on this show and have this group of people that are like my family."

Luckily for Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, A.J. Cook, Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, and Adam Rodriguez, they didn't have to wait decades to reunite with their "Criminal Minds" family, but just two years. Showrunner Erica Messer admitted that after the show ended in February 2020, she was already having talks about bringing it back by the summer, but with a major change to its storytelling. "We take you into the dark, we scare you, and then we save you, but adjust to the streaming market," she told EW.

With the show gearing up for a Fall 2022 return, the actors have been slowly dropping sneak peeks on their social media. Tyler posted a video telling people to "strap in because wheels are about to be up," and Vangsness posted a photo in full Penelope Garcia mode. Now it's Cook's turn to tease the return of Agent JJ Jareau.