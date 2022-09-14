The Real Reason We're Getting A Ferris Bueller Spin-Off According To Jon Hurwitz
Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg are riding high right now. "Cobra Kai," their dramatic-comedic update of the "Karate Kid" movies, is a hit, with its recently-released 5th season topping 100 million hours viewed in its first week. Given the boon their show has provided for Netflix, it is no surprise that the trio already has the greenlight for two other big-ticket projects. Heald, Hurwitz, and Schlossberg are already in production for the military comedy series "Obliterated" (via Deadline).
They are also giving us permission to keep indulging our collective 1980s nostalgia. In August it was announced that Schlossberg, Heald, and Hurwitz would be helming a series called "Sam and Victor's Day Off." As the title implies, this is a spin-off of the beloved 1986 comedy "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," and will follow the two valets who we briefly see taking Cameron's (Alan Ruck) father's prized classic Ferrari out for a joyride.
Of course, like "The Karate Kid," "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" is one of the most iconic movies of the 1980s. In a recent interview, the three showrunners delved deeper into why, more than 30 years later, they felt the world needed a spin-off of the classic film.
Sam and Victor's Day Off will provide a new take on the Ferris Bueller story
When Variety's Jordan Moreau asked the three showrunners whether they would be approaching "Sam and Victor" in the same way they did "Cobra Kai," Jon Hurwitz answered both in the affirmative and thoroughly. After affirming that all three of them were profoundly shaped by the movies of the '80s, he elaborated further on this point.
"We love side journeys," he said. "In 'Ferris Bueller,' there's this great wish fulfillment happening with these two valets, who take this amazing Ferrari on the ultimate joyride." But Hurwitz also said that, while in the movie we only see the two of them taking the car airborne over a hill in Chicago, their actions — and even their very existence — raise a heap of questions that remain unanswered in the original film.
Hurwitz said that he and Schlossberg and Heald wanted to ask what was going on in Sam and Victor's lives, particularly contrasted with Ferris' (Matthew Broderick) privileged, relatively sheltered suburban existence. Following that thread, it appears, provided fuel for originality.
"What may have led to them needing that car, wanting that car and taking it?" Hurwitz asked. "When you begin to unravel all the threads, it sparked a lot of ideas. We're excited to tell a very different story that takes place in Chicago on that day that's not trying to retread 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off.'"