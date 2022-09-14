The Real Reason We're Getting A Ferris Bueller Spin-Off According To Jon Hurwitz

Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg are riding high right now. "Cobra Kai," their dramatic-comedic update of the "Karate Kid" movies, is a hit, with its recently-released 5th season topping 100 million hours viewed in its first week. Given the boon their show has provided for Netflix, it is no surprise that the trio already has the greenlight for two other big-ticket projects. Heald, Hurwitz, and Schlossberg are already in production for the military comedy series "Obliterated" (via Deadline).

They are also giving us permission to keep indulging our collective 1980s nostalgia. In August it was announced that Schlossberg, Heald, and Hurwitz would be helming a series called "Sam and Victor's Day Off." As the title implies, this is a spin-off of the beloved 1986 comedy "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," and will follow the two valets who we briefly see taking Cameron's (Alan Ruck) father's prized classic Ferrari out for a joyride.

Of course, like "The Karate Kid," "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" is one of the most iconic movies of the 1980s. In a recent interview, the three showrunners delved deeper into why, more than 30 years later, they felt the world needed a spin-off of the classic film.