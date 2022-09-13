The Staggering Number Of Hours Netflix Subscribers Spent Watching Cobra Kai Season 5's Debut

"Cobra Kai" is back, and so are Danny (Ralph Macchio), Johnny (William Zabka), and the growing array of heroes, villains, anti-heroes-turned-villains, and uneasy alliances from the first three "Karate Kid" movies. Season 5 is putting fans on the edge of their seats regarding the fates of the show's protagonists, their various dojos, and even their own kids.

The news comes not a moment too soon for Netflix. The streaming king's crown has been tottering lately, with its loss of subscribers (per Variety) and a forthcoming ad-tier for certain Netflix viewers feeling emblematic of the chaos around streaming generally. As Forbes pointed out, "Netflix needed a win, and Cobra Kai was happy to provide it, arriving this weekend with its best-reviewed season so far, and in fact, it's the best reviewed season of any show on Netflix since Heartstopper's release last April."

That piece also showed that Season 5 of "Cobra Kai" is the best-reviewed installment of the series by both critics and audiences since the show's premiere in 2018. As of the time of writing, the 5th season boasts 100% among critics and 95% among the audience on Rotten Tomatoes. And there's a similarly impressive stat when it comes to the number of hours that Netflix viewers have spent watching the series thus far.