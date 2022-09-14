The Rings Of Power's Markella Kavenagh Relates To Her Character In One Important Way

When it comes to playing Nori, Markella Kavenagh says there's a lot that she admires and has in common with the Harfoot hobbit — especially in terms of family protectiveness and stepping outside their comfort zones.

"I think my favorite thing about her is how resolute she is, and how much she cares for her loved ones, and how protective she is," Kavenagh told Teen Vogue in a September 2022 interview. "It's not out of just her being naive, but she would go to the ends of Middle Earth for her loved ones and her family and the community, so I kinda think that's my favorite thing about her." Describing what they have most in common, Kavenagh said, "I relate to the protectiveness and care for loved ones. I also love stepping outside of my comfort zone and I think she does that quite a lot." The rising actor added that Nori's affinity for defending people was another thing that's very relatable for her.

"That's something also I connected to," Kavenagh said.

When it comes to immersing herself in the role of Nori, Kavenagh has previously explained that getting into costume and makeup is what ultimately helps bring everything together. "I think that's when I fully feel like I am the character because beforehand, the preparation that you do or the research that you do or the backstory that you do, that's all well and good, but then to actually have the other layers come together," she told Collider.

Amazon's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" has been largely hailed by critics, and there's certain to be more of Nori forthcoming in the series.