Markella Kavenagh And Megan Richards Explain The Differences Between Harfoots And Hobbits In Rings Of Power - Exclusive

Much has been said so far about the inclusion of Halflings in "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power." Critically, Tolkien himself stated that the Little Folk didn't come into the history books until the Third Age of Middle-earth — that is, well after the "Rings of Power" story wraps up. But wait; there's more.

The prologue to "The Fellowship of the Ring" says that even though the historical data may be lacking, it doesn't mean Hobbits weren't around. The text explains that "The beginning of Hobbits lies far back in the Elder Days that are now lost and forgotten." It also states that while there isn't any information about this time, "Yet it is clear that Hobbits had, in fact, lived quietly in Middle-earth for many long years before other folk became even aware of them." The term "Elder Days" references the time before the beginning of the Second Age and the "Rings of Power" story.

While Hobbit ancestors are around, we don't know anything about them at this time. Fortunately, actors Markella Kavenagh and Megan Richards shed some light on the subject in a recent interview with one of our chief Tolkien experts.