Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Winston Duke Describes A Mix Of Emotions On Set

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is one of this year's most anticipated movies. At the same time, the Marvel film will arrive with an air of sadness surrounding it following the death of Chadwick Boseman, who passed away at the age of 43 back in 2020. The actor, who played T'Challa, aka Black Panther, was the centerpiece of the first movie and his absence will be felt by viewers all around the world.

Of course, Boseman's colleagues who worked alongside him on the previous film also felt his absence while making the sequel. Some members of the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" discussed Boseman's absence on the set at the 2022 D23 Expo, revealing that it was an emotional time for everyone involved. However, they believe that the movie will satisfy "Black Panther" fans and honor the actor's legacy.

Winston Duke has since elaborated on what it was like to film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" without Boseman, noting that it was a bittersweet experience.