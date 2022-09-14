Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Winston Duke Describes A Mix Of Emotions On Set
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is one of this year's most anticipated movies. At the same time, the Marvel film will arrive with an air of sadness surrounding it following the death of Chadwick Boseman, who passed away at the age of 43 back in 2020. The actor, who played T'Challa, aka Black Panther, was the centerpiece of the first movie and his absence will be felt by viewers all around the world.
Of course, Boseman's colleagues who worked alongside him on the previous film also felt his absence while making the sequel. Some members of the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" discussed Boseman's absence on the set at the 2022 D23 Expo, revealing that it was an emotional time for everyone involved. However, they believe that the movie will satisfy "Black Panther" fans and honor the actor's legacy.
Winston Duke has since elaborated on what it was like to film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" without Boseman, noting that it was a bittersweet experience.
Winston Duke recalls the melancholy on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever set
Winston Duke recently sat down with Collider and discussed the atmosphere on the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" set in the wake of Chadwick Boseman's death. The actor said that it was a "melancholic" experience, though it wasn't all bad as the making-of process was still full of positive moments.
"In one way, it was very joyous to be back with people you love and care about, and who are open to just play and experiment and create," Duke told the outlet. "And then, it was really sad, not having our guy and our friend, who was someone we looked up to, and was someone who expressed that they looked up to you."
Duke went on to explain that the experience also helped them understand the impact that Boseman's passing had on people as he was so beloved by many. "It was something that we dealt with, every day, and something that we got to understand, every day, that we're not the only people grieving. Not only the people who are in front of camera are grieving, it's everybody."