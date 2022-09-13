Kel Mitchell's Viral Emmy's Moment Wasn't As Glamorous As You May Think

Few names epitomized children's entertainment in the 1990s quite like Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson. Appearing on beloved series including "All That" and "Kenan & Kel," the duo eventually went on to become film icons as well by taking their "All That" sketch "Good Burger" and adapting it to the big screen. In the years since their big breaks on Nickelodeon, Thompson has gone on to become the longest-serving cast member on "Saturday Night Live," while Mitchell has continued to act on the small and silver screens while also maintaining a music career.

Kenan and Kel have reunited throughout the years to bring their nostalgia-fueled comedy stylings back to viewers, but one of their most audacious reunions came on September 12, 2022, when Mitchell seemingly crashed the Emmys. Appearing as Thompson hosted one of several comedic segments throughout the night, Mitchell showed up as an unassuming guest sitting at a bar tended by none other than Kumail Nanjiani. Upon revealing himself, Mitchell cheekily ordered a "good burger" and the duo shared a rowdy hug to the applause of the audience, most of whom had no idea such a reveal was coming. With all of that said, despite the glitz of the occasion, it turns out that Mitchell's appearance on television's biggest night was not quite as glamorous as one may have initially thought.