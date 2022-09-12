The 2022 Emmys Just Gave Us The All That Reunion We Didn't Know We Needed

During one of the bits between award presentations, Kenan Thompson went to the bar, where he introduced the night's honorary bartender — Kumail Nanjiani. The two comedians went back and forth, with Nanjiana admitting he had no idea how to make drinks. Jason Sudeikis arrived asking for several mojitos and took some money out of Nanjiani's tip jar. It was a fun skit, but the real laughter came when Kel Mitchell appeared out of nowhere for an "All That" cast reunion.

Thompson walked over to a man with his head down at the bar, asking him if he needed a drink. It was Mitchell, who, instead of looking for a cocktail, asked for a good burger. The two besties embraced with a massive hug and started jumping around, making their signature "oh" grunts. Thompson also mentioned a sequel under his breath, so there's something to look forward to as well. It was an incredible moment for "Good Burger" and "All That" fans, and it is especially great to see child stars still young and thriving all these decades later.