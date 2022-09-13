The Black Panther Spin-Off That Winston Duke Would Like To See

Making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in 2016's ensemble film "Captain America: Civil War," Black Panther (the late Chadwick Boseman) soon scored a spotlight all his own. Come 2019, he stood as the star of his own MCU movie, aptly titled "Black Panther," which explored the mysterious African nation of Wakanda, its people, the various cultures within it, and the reasons for its efforts to stay hidden from the rest of the world. Additionally, the film surrounded T'Challa with a host of new supporting characters — some allies, some enemies, and some in-between.

In addition to the villain of "Black Panther," Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), T'Challa's love interest Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o), and several other notable names is M'Baku. Played by Winston Duke, M'Baku leads Wakanda's mountain tribe, the Jabari, with a no-nonsense attitude and clear resentment toward the other tribes. Nevertheless, when T'Challa is terribly wounded, he keeps him alive and helps him regain his throne from Killmonger. He even lends a hand in "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame" when Thanos' (Josh Brolin) forces attack Earth.

It should come as no surprise that Winston Duke's M'Baku will return for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," and truth be told, he wouldn't mind doing so for this hypothetical spin-off project, too.