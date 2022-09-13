All The Ways Squid Game Made History At The 2022 Emmys

In 2019 and 2020, audiences ate hefty portions of the rich in films like "Knives Out" and "Ready or Not," and series like "Slasher: Flesh and Blood." By 2021, however — and in the midst of a devastating pandemic whose degree of impact was increasingly tied to one's zip code and tax bracket (via Human Rights Watch and IDB) — viewers were in need of an even more poignant commentary. One that attacked the very foundations of income inequality, and capitalism run amok. Enter: Hwang Dong-hyuk's "Squid Game."

The original series, which had been in development for 10 years — about a group of desperate contestants who compete in a seemingly harmless but ultimately deadly game show for much-needed cash — was, less than a month out from its September 17th debut, Netflix' most successful series launch to-date, with over 111 million fans (per Hype Beast). To say that it took the TV viewing world by storm would be an understatement, so it came as no surprise when the series was given the green light for a second season last June (via CNN) or when it pocketed so many nominations, and wins, at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards.

However, while the series' much deserved acclaim and celebration isn't particularly surprising, it is noteworthy, since several of those "Squid Game" awards made Emmy history.