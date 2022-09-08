Intriguing Star Wars Series The Acolyte Just Added A Squid Game Star In One Of Its Lead Roles

"The Acolyte" is an upcoming Disney+ series that will focus on the emergence of the dark side at the end of the High Republic Era. Fans of the franchise may not know much about this era of "Star Wars" because Lucasfilms has not focused on it in any of the live-action properties. The High Republic was the time of great Jedi power and influence, which lasted from 300 BBY to 82 BBY — that's 82 years before the events of "A New Hope."

During this era, the Jedi and the Galactic Republic were at the height of their power. While the "Star Wars" movies have represented the Jedi as a dying — or, in some cases, already dead — order that struggles to maintain any semblance of power, the High Republic era Jedi were the opposite. The Order was thriving with an incredibly diverse range of members who didn't follow the Jedi Code as strictly as they did in the movies.

The dark side of the force began to emerge towards the end of the High Republic Era, and that's what "The Acolyte" plans to tackle. Lucasfilms announced the series during Disney's investor meeting in 2020, but the studio has revealed little information on the project other than the general synopsis. Amandla Stenberg has signed on as one of the female leads, and a new casting report tells us that a "Squid Game" breakout will also be starring in "The Acolyte."