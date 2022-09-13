Perry Mattfeld Was Actually Behind The Camera For That Gut-Wrenching In The Dark Death - Exclusive

This article contains major spoilers for the ending of "In the Dark."

The CW's "In the Dark" has never shied away from putting its characters through the wringer. Given the series' tendency for dark storylines, it isn't exactly a surprise that Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) and Max (Casey Deidrick) don't get to walk into the sunset at the end of the show. Yet fans couldn't help but hope, even if it was just for a moment, that the once happy couple might get their happily ever after.

To make matters more gut-wrenching, the show lets fans see through Murphy's eyes in the hospital as she waits for a verdict on Max's condition post-surgery. Fans are in the dark as shadows and light pass while Murphy copes with her loss. It's easily the most hard-hitting and emotional scene in the series, yet one behind-the-scenes detail makes it even more powerful.

During an exclusive interview with Looper, Perry Mattfeld described what it was like filming Max's death — and revealed that she operated the camera during the scenes through Murphy's eyes.