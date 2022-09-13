Why Jerrod Carmichael Had Mixed Emotions Accepting Emmy Award

Jerrod Carmichael won the Emmy for outstanding writing for a variety special for his work on his own stand-up comedy special on HBO called "Rothaniel" at the 2022 Emmy Awards, beating out Ali Wong, Nicole Byer, Jordan Klepper, and the late Norm MacDonald. But when he accepted his Emmy, his speech seemed to suggest he was somewhat ambivalent about his win. "Look, I made something that was of great personal consequence to me, and this definitely contributes to the meaning of it," Carmichael said in his very monotone acceptance speech.

Carmichael was very candid about his feelings the entire night. When being interviewed by The Hollywood Reporter, the reporter asked Carmichael if he was excited to win or rather was just going into the awards ceremony ready for whatever happens, to which Carmichael was very honest in his response. "Do you want me to lie to you?" Carmichael asked. "If I lose, it's worse than losing the lottery because the lottery doesn't have finalists."

Carmichael's frank comments were hardly a surprise for anyone who saw the comedian's special and how emotionally wrought the sincere and vulnerable performance was for him. Still, it wasn't until Carmichael was interviewed after winning his award that he explained his mixed feelings about winning.