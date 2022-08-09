The 2022 Emmy Awards Just Found The Perfect First-Time Host

The man in question is Kenan Thompson, a former Nickelodeon star turned "Saturday Night Live" vet, who The Hollywood Reporter says will be hosting the 2022 Emmy Awards on his longtime NBC network home.

In his press statement on getting the job, Thompson refers to that long relationship between himself and the network. "Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC — my longtime network family — makes it even more special," said the comedian, before affirming that he too is excited to see who wins and who loses on the fateful night. "Like all TV fans, I can't wait to see the stars from my favorite shows."

The news comes as Thompson is about to start his 20th season as one of the best cast members on "SNL," and his two-season NBC sitcom "Kenan" was canceled.

Tune in to NBC and the Peacock app to check out the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday, September 12.