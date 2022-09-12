Disney Made David Harbour A Big Promise About Red Guardian's Appearance In Thunderbolts

During the D23 Expo (imagine SDCC but it's only Disney), Marvel announced the primary lineup for the upcoming film "Thunderbolts," a team of morally gray, begrudging heroes, who sometimes are just straight-up villains. Amongst those named was Alexei Alanovich Shostakov (David Harbour) aka the Red Guardian, a character who was introduced to the world in "Black Widow" as the hilariously terrible and terribly hilarious sort-of parent of Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh).

At the time of this writing, "Thunderbolts" will be the Red Guardian's second appearance in the MCU. Granted, the film is slated to close out Phase 5 in July 2024, and there are plenty of movies that will release before that time, so it's possible that we as the audience will get to see Harbour sooner than that — but if that's the case, it's currently a secret.

Harbour, for his part, is thrilled about his return, regardless of the wait. In fact, he seems to enjoy the smaller things about being a Marvel character, like getting a cool wardrobe, something Marvel is apparently happy to oblige.