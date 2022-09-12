Small Details You Missed In The First Secret Invasion Trailer

Drips of information about the upcoming Marvel series "Secret Invasion" have found their way to the public via both news outlets and other MCU films since it was first announced by Disney in December of 2020. Samuel Jackson and Cobie Smulders will star as Nick Fury and Maria Hill in their third MCU series together — "What If?" and "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D" are the others — on top of his nine and her six appearances in the film universe. We also have been long aware that Ben Mendelsohn will make his third showing in the Marvel universe as the Skrull Talos.

In the "Spider Man: Far From Home" post-credits scene, it's revealed that Fury and Hill were actually Talos and fellow Skrull Soren throughout the events of that film; they call the real Fury, who is seen sunning himself on a virtual reality beach from the safety of a Skrull ship. He jumps to his feet to look for his shoes, declaring himself ready for action and presumably kicking off the events of "Secret Invasion."

Disney+ just released the first teaser courtesy of D23, and while it's less than two minutes long, it does provide some additional clues as to what the series has in store. Here are some of the small details you might have missed.