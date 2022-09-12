She-Hulk's Madisynn Gets An Exciting Marvel Upgrade

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" has had several guest appearances by some of Marvel fans' favorite characters, including The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Wong (Benedict Wong) — and the trailer even promises an upcoming cameo from Daredevil (Charlie Cox). However, for all the show's star power, the character that stole the show in Episode 4, "Is This Not Real Magic?," wasn't an Avenger or even a superpowered person. It was everyone's new favorite "She-Hulk" character Madisynn King. Madisynn is a party girl who volunteers to take part in a magic trick before she's accidentally sent through a portal and ends up on Wong's couch in Kamar-Taj, ruining his binge of "The Sopranos."

The character, played by Patty Guggenheim, became an instant sensation with fans. In one Reddit thread, user u/tenehemia explained the reason that she became so popular: "Usually, characters like her are portrayed as really catty. Madisynn is just really sweet to everybody. Eager to help, interested in other people's opinions and fun to be around. We should all have a friend like Madisynn."

In an interview with TVLine, episode director Kat Coiro explained that Guggenheim is one of her favorite people to work with. "If you do a little deep dive on Kat Coiro, you will find Patty Guggenheim is there all the time," Coiro explained. "I do not go anywhere without that woman. She is a comedic genius."

With the minor character becoming such a fan favorite, Marvel decided to do something special for Madisynn.