She-Hulk Creator Jessica Gao Teases Her Plans For BFFs Wong And Madisynn

Contains spoilers for "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" Season 1, Episode 4 — "Is This Not Real Magic"

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" has delighted fans with a look at what it might be like to live in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where portals to other dimensions and superpowered beings are just a fact of life. Episode 4, "Is This Not Real Magic," takes that premise to the next level. One of the episode's highlights is Madisynn (Patty Guggenheim), a liquor-loving party girl who befriends Wong (Benedict Wong) after being sucked through portals and dumped into Kamar-Taj by a two-bit former student of the mystic arts named Donny Blaze (Rhys Coiro). Immediately, Madisynn bonds with Wong over their love of "The Sopranos," although she has a habit of spoiling the big plot twists.

Having recently appeared in "Spider-Man: No Way Home," "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," Wong has proven to be a versatile asset to the MCU, not to mention a fan favorite. As Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) herself puts it in a direct-to-camera zinger, "Everyone loves Wong. It's like giving the show Twitter armor for a week." Indeed, as noted by Uproxx, fans on Twitter are loving the Sorcerer Supreme and his unlikely friendship with Madisynn.

However, you'd be hard-pressed to find a bigger fan of the Wong and Madisynn duo than "She-Hulk" creator Jessica Gao. Following the joyous fan reception for Episode 4, Gao dished out the deets regarding future plans for Wong and his new BFF.