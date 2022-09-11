Jon Snow Finally Breaks His Silence About House Of The Dragon

"House of the Dragon" has enormous shoes to fill following fans' extreme disappointment in the "Game of Thrones" series finale. The Season 8 conclusion was so dissatisfying for longtime fans of the show that a petition on Change.org was formed to remake it. Since its creation, the petition has acquired over 1,855,000 signatures; a remarkable number that's still growing today and prompted HBO to respond.

Unsurprisingly, scorned viewers were still curious about returning to Westeros and, even if reluctantly, tuned in to the record-setting premiere. In an astonishing turn, Episode 2 kept up the heat with even more impressive viewership numbers. The dragon-filled prequel is off to a triumphant start that rivals the original "Game of Thrones."

HBO aims to keep up the heat for the "Game of Thrones" franchise with a variety of spin-offs currently in development. If they all move forward, fans can expect to learn even more about "House of the Dragon's" Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) in "The Sea Snake" following his adventures forming one of the greatest naval forces in Westeros. We'll also embark on an epic quest with Princess Nymeria, the fierce warrior Arya (Maisie Williams) named her direwolf after. Most surprising of all, however, is a sequel to the original series centering on the lone half-Targaryen wolf, Jon Snow (Kit Harington). Given that Harington now has skin in the spin-off game, fans have been eager to learn what he really thinks of "House of the Dragon."