George R.R. Martin Offers A Dose Of Reality About All Those Game Of Thrones Spin-Offs

It's been a little over three years since the "Game of Thrones" finale aired. While that fateful episode didn't close out the series the way many had hoped (per NBCNews.com), it didn't exactly tarnish the legacy of the game-changing series. HBO bosses are hoping to keep that legacy alive through epic new shows spun off from George R.R. Martin's beloved original series of novels. And yes, the cable TV titan currently has several "Game of Thrones" adjacent projects in the works.

The hotly-anticipated prequel series "House of the Dragon" is the first of those projects, and will make its HBO debut later this summer — August 21 to be precise. It remains to be seen which of the proposed "GoT" spin-offs will follow, though it's safe to say the most recent addition just became a frontrunner. That series will reportedly continue the tale of Jon Snow, portrayed by Kit Harrington in the original series. News of the sequel broke via The Hollywood Reporter, which noted Harrington is not only eyeing a return to his iconic character but also spearheading moves to get the show off the ground.

Martin took a little time from finishing the final "A Song of Fire and Ice" novel to pen a blog post addressing the "Snow" news, and the status of the other proposed "GoT" spin-offs. In doing so, he offered a brutal reality check about when we might see each.