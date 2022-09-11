Rick And Morty Season 6 Episode 2 Recap: Planet Of The Morties

After last week's backstory-heavy season premiere, "Rick and Morty" Season 6, Episode 2 keeps things contained to the space arcade Blips and Chitz for a high-concept "Die Hard" riff. Titled "Rick: A Mort Well Lived," this is the "Die Hard" parody the show's creators have been teasing in trailers.

We open on a group of teens loitering outside a convenience store. They're approached by a boy handing out flyers for a rally. "Did you know your grandpa is trying to get your attention?" he asks. One of the skateboarders dismisses it, saying, "He's one of those cult people. They worship some psycho named Roy that says he's everybody's grandpa." By this point, it's noticeable that everyone sounds like Morty, but lest we be confused for too long, things get explained at the rally.

Rick and Morty (Justin Roiland), along with Summer (Spencer Grammer) are at Blips and Chitz, the space arcade first introduced in the Season 2 episode, "Mortynight Run." As it turns out, Morty was playing the video game "Roy: A Life Well Lived," in which players live out an entire life as a guy named Roy, when the arcade was attacked by terrorists and the power went out. When the game rebooted, Morty got stuck inside of it, with his personality split between five billion non-player characters. Now, Summer is fighting the terrorists while Rick plays the game himself, using the avatar of Roy to round up all the Morty NPCs so he can get Morty back to reality. To get back, they will have to build spaceships and fly all of the Morty NPCs to the edge of the game map. Alright, is everyone on the same page? Good, because we're doing a "Die Hard."