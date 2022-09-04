Rick And Morty Season 6 Episode 1 Recap: A Rickturn To Continuity

Six seasons is a lot of anything (especially when your showrunner is Dan Harmon), and Season 6 of "Rick and Morty" kicks off with an episode that serves as both a payoff to the mind-bending Season 5 finale and a soft reset for the series. Titled "Solaricks," it leans on lore and plot from seasons past to remind us just how much time we've spent with Rick and his dimension-hopping family.

Evil Morty's plan in the Season 5 finale involved sabotaging portal travel, so when we pick up with Rick and Morty (Justin Roiland) stranded on the remains of the now-destroyed Citadel of Ricks, things seem bleak. The abandoned Morties are killing each other, and Rick has taken to drinking his own urine while monologuing about their plight a la Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) in "Avengers: Endgame." But an episode of television still needs to happen, so it's not long before Space Beth (Sarah Chalke) shows up to rescue our titular duo, equipped with a spaceship and some poorly timed quips.

The real plot kicks into gear once everyone is safely home. While attempting to reset portal travel, Rick instead accidentally resets everyone who has used portals. Not-so-shortly, Rick, Morty, and Jerry (Chris Parnell) have all been blipped back to their original dimensions. For Morty, that's the apocalyptic Cronenberg dimension he and Rick left behind in "Rick Potion No. 9," while, for Rick, it's the universe we've seen in flashbacks from other episodes, wherein his wife and a young Beth were killed by a rogue Rick.

Clearly, "Solaricks" relies heavily on backstory established in previous episodes. Despite the show's long-standing condescension toward canon or continuity, anyone who isn't fully brushed up on "Rick and Morty" will have some homework to do. With that said, let's break it down.