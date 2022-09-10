The Final Trailer For Disney+'s Andor Promises Spies, Saboteurs, And Assassins
The 2022 D23 Expo is in full swing, and Lucasfilm came out blasters blazing. The hot topic was "Andor," the newest "Star Wars" offering from the legendary studio and Disney+. We met Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) in 2016's smash hit, "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." Spoiler alert, Andor dies, but audiences aren't done with the inspiring character. "Rogue One" was a massive success for Lucasfilm, in terms of critical response and box office numbers, with Andor one of the new fan-favorite characters in the "Star Wars" universe.
Despite knowing how this all pans out for the rebel, we're thrilled to see what got him to the events of "Rogue One." We've already gotten a full-length trailer for the series and some smaller sneak peeks, but the second lengthy trailer debuted at D23, paired with the announcement of a massive episode drop. We'll be getting more than one episode on premiere day, so get ready to binge a series that promises all-out war.
Andor promises all out war
First things first — at the end of the second "Andor" trailer, it's revealed that three episodes will drop on premiere day. So block out your schedules on September 21 for three hours of "Star Wars" glory.
The new trailer is all about the fight against the Empire, with Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) giving Cassian Andor a pep talk about fighting back. Luthen says they both know that Andor is going to die fighting the Empire for the rest of his life, so he pushes him one step further. "Wouldn't you rather give it all at once to something real?" Luthen asks. We know that he does, thanks to "Rogue One," but this shows the road it took to get there.
We also get a look at Luthen talking to Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker), another character "Star Wars" fans likely thought they'd never see again. That's the power of the prequel. It looks like "Andor" is going to be one of the most action-packed Disney+ "Star Wars" series to date, with Diego Luna stealing the show.