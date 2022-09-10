The Final Trailer For Disney+'s Andor Promises Spies, Saboteurs, And Assassins

First things first — at the end of the second "Andor" trailer, it's revealed that three episodes will drop on premiere day. So block out your schedules on September 21 for three hours of "Star Wars" glory.

The new trailer is all about the fight against the Empire, with Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) giving Cassian Andor a pep talk about fighting back. Luthen says they both know that Andor is going to die fighting the Empire for the rest of his life, so he pushes him one step further. "Wouldn't you rather give it all at once to something real?" Luthen asks. We know that he does, thanks to "Rogue One," but this shows the road it took to get there.

We also get a look at Luthen talking to Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker), another character "Star Wars" fans likely thought they'd never see again. That's the power of the prequel. It looks like "Andor" is going to be one of the most action-packed Disney+ "Star Wars" series to date, with Diego Luna stealing the show.