We Finally Know When The Bad Batch Season 2 Is Set To Drop
The "Star Wars" franchise has created an expansive world within its narrative, a tactic that's allowed plenty of room for growth. In between all the prequels, sequels, and stand-alone adventures, there are plenty of storylines and characters to explore. "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" is an animated series that focuses on the eponymous group of skilled clone troopers, also known as Clone Force 99, who are struggling to find their place in that galaxy far, far away. As a follow-up to "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," "The Bad Batch" takes time to elaborate on a frequently overlooked time period within the canon. The series also features familiar faces like Captain Rex (Dee Bradley Baker), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), and Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid).
Ever since the first season finale premiered last summer, fans of the series have been wondering when the show will return. Thankfully, Looper has received confirmation on when fans can expect to see Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair, Echo (all voiced by Dee Bradley Baker), and Omega (Michelle Ang) back in action.
New episodes of The Bad Batch are coming in January 2023
Unfortunately, fans of the series will have to wait a little longer for another journey on the Marauder. Although "The Bad Batch" was expected to premiere later this month on September 28, the internet has been rife with rumors that the arrival of Season 2 will be delayed. Now it's official — Per Looper's source on the ground at this year's D23 Expo, new episodes of "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" will be coming out on January 4, 2023. Additionally, Season 2 will have a grand total of 16 episodes, which matches the first season's episode count. Season 1 was jam-packed with nods to other plotlines within the franchise, a strategy that not only helps to pinpoint the time period but also leaves a treasure trove of Easter Eggs for longtime fans of the "Star Wars" universe.
Although this news is disheartening, it's far from surprising. The clone-led series isn't the only "Star Wars" show to face scheduling setbacks. "Andor," which will explore the backstory of "Rogue One" hero Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), was also delayed from its original release date (via TV Line). Hopefully, Season 2 of "The Bad Batch" will premiere without incident in the new year.