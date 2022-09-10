We Finally Know When The Bad Batch Season 2 Is Set To Drop

The "Star Wars" franchise has created an expansive world within its narrative, a tactic that's allowed plenty of room for growth. In between all the prequels, sequels, and stand-alone adventures, there are plenty of storylines and characters to explore. "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" is an animated series that focuses on the eponymous group of skilled clone troopers, also known as Clone Force 99, who are struggling to find their place in that galaxy far, far away. As a follow-up to "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," "The Bad Batch" takes time to elaborate on a frequently overlooked time period within the canon. The series also features familiar faces like Captain Rex (Dee Bradley Baker), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), and Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid).

Ever since the first season finale premiered last summer, fans of the series have been wondering when the show will return. Thankfully, Looper has received confirmation on when fans can expect to see Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair, Echo (all voiced by Dee Bradley Baker), and Omega (Michelle Ang) back in action.