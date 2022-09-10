Pixar Set To Go Intergalactic With New Movie Elio

With Disney's D23 event kicking off in Anaheim, there has already been plenty of news erupting from corner to corner. From updates on their live-action adaptations of "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" and "The Little Mermaid" to exclusive previews of such films as Disney Animation's "Strange World," there's no shortage of exciting reveals coming from the House of Mouse. Some of the most exciting pieces of news we've received so far have come from Pixar Animation Studios. This string of announcements includes the unveiling of anticipated productions such as their upcoming film, "Elemental," their long-form Disney + series, "Win or Lose," and their long-awaited sequel, "Inside Out 2." In addition to those announcements, Pixar has also revealed a previously unannounced original film project, entitled "Elio."

Announced officially by Disney D23 on Friday, September 9, the film's voice cast includes the likes of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" star Yonas Kibreab as the titular character and America Ferrera as his mother, Olga (via Deadline). "Elio" will see Pixar continue to forge its path of emotionally touching and groundbreaking original storytelling. On top of this, the film itself appears to see Pixar dabbling back into the realm of science fiction, much in the same way their films "Wall-E" and "Lightyear" have done so. But with Pixar, there always seems to be something up their sleeves to deliver something emotionally resonant and easy to love. In this vein, "Elio" already shows signs of becoming yet another enduring classic within the wide library of gems from the nearly 40-year-old studio.