Matt Smith Would Like To Rephrase His House Of The Dragon Sex Scene Comments

"Game of Thrones" is certainly a show that doesn't shy away from nudity and sexual situations, and considering the earlier comments from Matt Smith, it would seem that "House of the Dragon" will be continuing the trend. According to Entertainment Weekly in 2019, "Game of Thrones" had a total of 82 scenes involving naked people, a figure which notably does not even account for the last six episodes of the series. So what are Smith's current thoughts about his sex scenes in "House of the Dragon"?

As reported by Screen Rant, during a roundtable interview with several outlets, the subject of Smith's sex scenes once again came up, and it still seems like he personally didn't enjoy these moments a great deal. Interestingly, Smith also insisted that this is a fairly common opinion among actors in Hollywood. "No one likes doing sex scenes," Smith said. "They feel quite exposing, do you know what I mean?"

Notably, Smith admitted that he's not sure if he "loves" his sex scene. However, Smith also appeared to take a deliberately softer tone, taking time to compliment a number of other people involved in the production of those scenes. "But luckily, Sonoya [Mizuno], who plays Mysaria, was just really wonderful," Smith said. "We had an intimacy coordinator, and that all felt quite good and safe and stuff."

Smith also told interviewers that he feels that those scenes are necessary because of the goal of the production. "That's the world that we're representing," Smith said. "That's the world that George [R.R. Martin] has written. That is the world of House of the Dragon. And we're trying to represent the books as truthfully as possible."

"House of the Dragon" will premiere on HBO on August 21.