Matt Smith Has A Brutally Honest Take On House Of The Dragon's Sex Scenes

With its combination of exquisite fight scenes, compelling character arcs, and a fully fleshed-out world, it's not too hard to figure out how "Game of Thrones" became as popular as it did. Adapted from George R.R. Martin's best-selling novels, the series became a pop culture phenomenon that drew viewers in with political intrigue, well-developed characters, and quite a bit of nudity. That last bit actually went too far on more than one occasion, according to some viewers. Some of the more violent love scenes even started weighing on the cast. Sophie Turner — whose character Sansa was brutally abused — commented to The Cut how she needed to implement coping mechanisms to survive the dark material.

Executive producer Sara Hess made sure to point out that the upcoming series will be taking a different tack. Though violence against women is a large theme in "House of the Dragon," for the most part, the show will be depicting sexual assault offscreen. That isn't to say that explicit content will be held back entirely. This is still HBO. Prince Daemon himself, Matt Smith, had some choice words to say about the upcoming series when it comes to its mature content.

