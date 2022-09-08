Warner Bros. Discovery CFO's Dismissive Batgirl Take Will Have Fans Seeing Red

Warner Bros. Discovery hasn't made too many friends in recent months. And it can be argued that the media giant doesn't seem interested in doing so. New CEO David Zaslav came in with the intention of finding $3 billion to cut from the newly-merged company's budget, creating whispers of post-merger reorganization and layoffs (via The Hollywood Reporter). These dramatically became reality in August with the abrupt announcement that "Batgirl" would never see the light of day, either in theaters or through streaming on HBO Max.

Since then, it's been one series after another canceled or removed from the platform, as well as a bevy of animated shows shelved. Not even "Sesame Street" has been safe. Nor has "Batgirl" been the only Bat-themed property to receive the HBO Max axe, though thankfully, in some cases at least, production will continue and the properties are being shopped elsewhere (via IndieWire). There was even speculation that the "Harley Quinn" animated series might be on the chopping block, despite its popularity with fans and critics alike.

Now, another executive at WBD has made his opinion about the demise of "Batgirl" known. And it's not going to ingratiate him to the fans.