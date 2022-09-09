Rings Of Power's Benjamin Walker Praises The 'Infinite' Inspiration He Gets From Tolkien's Writings - Exclusive

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is an adaptation of Middle-earth that marches to the beat of its own drum. Prime Video has purchased separate rights to the material, which means the show won't be tying into (or even closely mirroring) Peter Jackson's beloved on-screen version of the fantasy world. However, anyone who has read about Middle-earth for more than a few minutes knows that even Peter Jackson's films made a lot of changes to the source material and aren't the most reliable compass when trying to make an accurate adaptation of Tolkien's writings.

Instead, Prime Video's creative team, led by showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne, had to go straight to the source for all of their creative decisions. They've had to work from the rich (albeit limited) resources found in the appendices of "The Return of the King" and the little hints and references to older events found elsewhere in "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy and "The Hobbit" books.

The showrunners and writers have used this finite set of information to fashion a multi-layered story that includes nearly two dozen main characters, traipses all over the Middle-earth map, and will stretch across five substantial seasons. While Tolkien's details for their story may be sparse, the behind-the-scenes crew has made it abundantly clear that they aren't lacking inspiration when it comes to understanding the larger themes and messages of the author's works.

It's a motivating notion that the actors have embraced as well, starting with Benjamin Walker, who plays the High King Gil-galad on the show. We sat down with Walker during the lead-up to the Season 1 premiere and dove into the details of his character and how he draws from the "infinite font of inspiration" that is Tolkien's writings.