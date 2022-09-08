The Real Reason Tom Hanks Never Played Doctor Who

Doctor Who. Tom Hanks. Two very different pop culture icons. One is a madcap hero of time and space who, for more than 50 years and several incarnations, has embodied the best and kindest impulses in the vast universe. The other is known for playing relatively grounded characters –- albeit to pitch-perfect effect. At first glance, past the most essential and basic, there isn't much overlap.

But if there's anything we were reminded of by Hanks' turn as Colonel Tom Parker in "Elvis," it's that he has a range and versatility that is often surprising. Baz Lurhmann himself told Entertainment Weekly that his decision to cast Hanks came from a curiosity about how it might play to have such a legendarily affable actor take a stab at a villain. "The gargantuan size and complexity of Parker would define the air for Elvis to be internal and spiritual," Luhrmann told EW. "Without that, it would be hard to reflect Elvis against it. And I went, 'I bet Tom Hanks would be into a playing a dark note on his instrument that no one could see coming.'"

In other words, we have all been freshly reminded of Hanks' ability to bring something fresh and believable to a wide array of roles. Perhaps considering him for the role of the Doctor might not be quite so off-base after all.