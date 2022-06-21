The Unique Way Tom Hanks Describes Colonel Tom Parker From Elvis

Appearing in a biopic about a famous person is always an interesting acting challenge, particularly if they're closer to infamy than fame. That's the case with Elvis Presley's longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker, whose general public persona is that of a ruthless and craven promoter more interested in squeezing as much money as possible out of the King and his image than in any other possible concern. Tom Hanks is playing Parker in Baz Luhrmann's biopic "Elvis," and as it turns out, Hanks found the man to be more than the two-dimensional villain he's often portrayed as.

In a story published by The New York Times about the film, Hanks explained that in researching the role of Parker, he was "anticipating hearing horror stories about this venal, cheap crook." However, after speaking with Elvis's friend Jerry Schilling and wife Priscilla Presley (who had a heartwarming reaction to "Elvis"), he found "Just the opposite. Both Priscilla and Jerry said he was a lovely man."