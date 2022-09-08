She-Hulk's Rhys Coiro Learned And Practiced Real Practical Magic For The Series To Play Donny Blaze

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" is currently plowing through its debut season on Disney+, and things continue to heat up for Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) in Episode 4. As her attempts to acclimate to her new, green alter-ego yield mixed results, her closest friend, Nikki Ramos (Ginger Gonzaga), urges her to get back on the dating scene using her She-Hulk identity. Though initially hesitant to take her friend's advice, Walters gives in, going on a string of dates with some still understandably eligible bachelors. At the same time, she has bigger fish to fry in the courtroom.

Wong (Benedict Wong) has turned to Walters in hopes of getting one of his old Kamar-Taj colleagues, Donny Blaze (Rhys Coiro), under legal control. Since giving up on his practice of the mystic arts, he's taken to performing lame magic acts with some of his actual magic abilities sprinkled in. This has put common people in danger, hence why Wong wants him punished by the long arm of the law before things could get totally out of control. Sure enough, they do, thanks to a portal Blaze opens during a show that releases a horde of flying bat-like creatures.

To prepare for the role of the overconfident yet cowardly Donny Blaze, actor Rhys Coiro became something of a magician himself in real life.