Fans Are Losing It Over The First Trailer For Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm
Surreal animated sitcom "Aqua Teen Hunger Force" helped lay the foundation for Adult Swim's present day programming, which includes hits like "Rick and Morty" and "Smiling Friends." While "Aqua Teen" may no longer be as well-known as some of its more recent peers, it was effectively there on day one, serving as one of the building blocks for what Adult Swim is today.
Fans of the show got some big news in May of 2021, when Adult Swim announced a series of movie sequels to "The Venture Bros.," "Metalocalypse," and "Aqua Teen." At the time, the network revealed that of the three projects, the "Aqua Teen" film was furthest along in production. Also confirmed was that the film will, in fact, serve as a sequel to the "Aqua Teen" TV series, which ran for 12 seasons on Adult Swim between 2001 and 2015.
In August, in the lead-up to the premiere of the "Aqua Teen" movie — which was eventually revealed to be titled "Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm" — Adult Swim released its first preview footage of the film. Shortly after that, on September 8, the network premiered its first proper trailer online, and fans are understandably stoked.
The Aqua Teens are back
The first trailer for "Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm" largely revolves around Master Shake (Dana Snyder) and Meatwad (Dave Willis) attempting to reunite with Frylock (Carey Means) in order to stop the threat of a monstrous plant infestation. It also happens to showcase a new theme song by rap supergroup Run the Jewels.
User Ken Kaneki shared their excitement for the trailer in its YouTube comments section and received more than 150 likes. "I'm super excited for this, not only does the animation look better than ever, but i'm glad there's still life left in this franchise," they wrote. Meanwhile, user ILOVECODY compared the film to a reunion with an unusual friend, and received more than 350 likes.
On Twitter, user @SecundariaJao commented, "Do you know what this little part of my life is called? HAPPINESS!!!" beneath a video of the trailer that the Adult Swim account shared. Similarly, user @BFunk94 wrote, "I. AM. HERE. FOR. THIS."
The most-upvoted comment in a Reddit thread about trailer, by user bluebadge, is likewise entirely positive. "Hell yeah. ATHF forever," it reads.
These and the many others excited for its premiere can officially check out "Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm" when it becomes available physically and digitally on November 8.