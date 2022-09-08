Fans Are Losing It Over The First Trailer For Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm

Surreal animated sitcom "Aqua Teen Hunger Force" helped lay the foundation for Adult Swim's present day programming, which includes hits like "Rick and Morty" and "Smiling Friends." While "Aqua Teen" may no longer be as well-known as some of its more recent peers, it was effectively there on day one, serving as one of the building blocks for what Adult Swim is today.

Fans of the show got some big news in May of 2021, when Adult Swim announced a series of movie sequels to "The Venture Bros.," "Metalocalypse," and "Aqua Teen." At the time, the network revealed that of the three projects, the "Aqua Teen" film was furthest along in production. Also confirmed was that the film will, in fact, serve as a sequel to the "Aqua Teen" TV series, which ran for 12 seasons on Adult Swim between 2001 and 2015.

In August, in the lead-up to the premiere of the "Aqua Teen" movie — which was eventually revealed to be titled "Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm" — Adult Swim released its first preview footage of the film. Shortly after that, on September 8, the network premiered its first proper trailer online, and fans are understandably stoked.