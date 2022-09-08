Star Trek's Kate Mulgrew Reignites Janeway Spin-Off Discussion

Kate Mulgrew's seven years as Kathryn Janeway on the series "Star Trek: Voyager" made her one of the most popular "Star Trek" captains ever. The first female captain to headline a "Star Trek" series, she reprised her role in the animated series "Star Trek: Prodigy" and "Star Trek: Nemesis," but has yet to appear in any live-action crossover events. While some "Star Trek" fans initially felt it lacked the drama of other shows, "Voyager" now consistently ranks in the top five favorite "Star Trek" series, according to IMDb.

Mulgrew's Captain Janeway was beloved for her fierce persona, which was something she had to fight for. During her solo panel at the 56-Year Mission "Star Trek" convention in Las Vegas, she recalled the preoccupation the executives had with her hair, and how she told them "Knock it off, leave me alone. You didn't do this with Picard," she told the audience. "I know I am a woman. The audience recognizes that I am a woman. And if you are worried about the young male demographic, let them come to my command. They are certainly not going to come because I change my hairdo every three weeks. That's absurd. And the minute they stopped with that... then it was over, and you guys did come."

While it's great hearing Mulgrew talk about her time on the show, it's her comments about a possible future for Captain Janeway that has everyone excited.