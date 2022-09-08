Star Trek's Kate Mulgrew Reignites Janeway Spin-Off Discussion
Kate Mulgrew's seven years as Kathryn Janeway on the series "Star Trek: Voyager" made her one of the most popular "Star Trek" captains ever. The first female captain to headline a "Star Trek" series, she reprised her role in the animated series "Star Trek: Prodigy" and "Star Trek: Nemesis," but has yet to appear in any live-action crossover events. While some "Star Trek" fans initially felt it lacked the drama of other shows, "Voyager" now consistently ranks in the top five favorite "Star Trek" series, according to IMDb.
Mulgrew's Captain Janeway was beloved for her fierce persona, which was something she had to fight for. During her solo panel at the 56-Year Mission "Star Trek" convention in Las Vegas, she recalled the preoccupation the executives had with her hair, and how she told them "Knock it off, leave me alone. You didn't do this with Picard," she told the audience. "I know I am a woman. The audience recognizes that I am a woman. And if you are worried about the young male demographic, let them come to my command. They are certainly not going to come because I change my hairdo every three weeks. That's absurd. And the minute they stopped with that... then it was over, and you guys did come."
While it's great hearing Mulgrew talk about her time on the show, it's her comments about a possible future for Captain Janeway that has everyone excited.
Mulgrew thinks fans can make it happen if they're vocal about it
When a fan at Kate Mulgrew's panel asked the pivotal question of whether there were serious talks about her returning to a live-action "Star Trek" — especially after the success of "Star Trek: Picard" — she smiled. While she didn't have anything concrete to say, she gave fans hope. "I would say simply, that's up to you," she told the audience. "There are talks. There are conversations. Have I been offered anything directly? No. I think they are looking at 'Picard' and looking at the reaction to 'Picard' ... I don't know, but I think Janeway was one of a kind. Right? But I do think it is up to you as much as it is up to me."
On the website TrekMovie.com, fans were ecstatic with the idea of a "Star Trek: Janeway" series. "I do hope they pick up a Star Trek: Janeway or some kind of Voyager continuation, Voyager was one [of] my favorite Trek along with TNG," one fan commented. "I love all Trek, but I could certainly use a little more Janeway and Voyager in my life right now!" Fan AJinMoscow wanted specific instructions on what to do, asking, "Where do I vote or to whom do we send the letter?" As of now, all fans can do is keep being vocal about a live-action Janeway series, and keep watching animated Captain Janeway in "Star Trek: Prodigy."