New Amsterdam Star Ryan Eggold Finally Responds To Freema Agyeman's Departure
NBC's "New Amsterdam" provided fans with emotional unpredictability when Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) left Dr. Max Goodman (Ryan Eggold) at the altar via a phone call in the Season 4 finale. After a whirlwind romance that ended in heartbreak, series executive producer Peter Horton had to drop details about how Max would be able to move on after such a loss in Season 5. After four seasons of friendship and a collaborative working relationship, the two physicians finally became an item, but it ultimately wasn't meant to be. This became even more set in stone when Agyeman announced on her Instagram that she was leaving the series after four years.
The actress' departure from "New Amsterdam" will undoubtedly leave a void in the character dynamic viewers have come to know since the debut season. But since Season 5 will be the show's last, we can likely expect Max to come to terms with this loss and forge ahead with his life and career. As for the real world, Eggold has finally revealed his thoughts on Agyeman's departure heading into the final season.
Ryan Eggold is sad about his former co-star's exit from New Amsterdam
In a video interview with TVLine, Ryan Eggold spoke about his feelings regarding both his working relationship with Freema Agyeman as well as her leaving "New Amsterdam." At the 0:11 mark, he was asked about his reaction to his co-star's exit. "I guess I found out near the end of last season, and my reaction is many things, many mixed-up things," he said. "But first and foremost, so much love for Freema and wanting Freema to do what's best for her, always." He then added, "[I'm] sad to not play those scenes with her because they're always so fun and engaging, and the romantic arc that we've had for these seasons now has been so dynamic and shifting and fluid."
Agyeman has not added anything further beyond her Instagram post on her decision to leave "New Amsterdam." However, executive producer Peter Horton and showrunner David Schulner have teased the possibility that fans of the couple can expect some surprises for both characters in the final season (via Entertainment Weekly). Schulner also suggested to TVLine in the same video interview that he was surprised Agyeman was able to finish the 4th season of the show. "We didn't even know that we'd have Freema for Season 4," the showrunner admitted at around 1:43 of the clip. "Freema was thinking of leaving after Season 3."