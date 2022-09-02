New Amsterdam Producer Drops Details On How Max Will Forge On Without Helen In Season 5

Over the first four seasons of its primetime run on NBC, "New Amsterdam" has proven to be an emotional rollercoaster for anyone who's engaged in the drama within the walls of the titular hospital. Much of that drama has, of course, been centered around Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold), whose romance with fellow doc Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) became central to the series' overarching narrative in its 4th season.

Fans of the series were rightfully devastated by the show's Season 4 finale, which found Sharpe leaving Max at the alter via a weepy phone call. Indeed, that goodbye turned out to be permanent, with Agyeman announcing she would not be returning to "New Amsterdam" for its final season in a heartfelt Instagram post back in July. Series executive producer Peter Horton confirmed her departure with his own statement to Entertainment Weekly, which more than left the door open for a possible final season return. "We wish Freema the best of luck on her next chapter," he said, "and the doors of 'New Amsterdam' will always be open if she wishes to return!"

That return seems unlikely, however, with Horton recently telling TV Insider that Sharpe's absence will play a big part in Max's Season 5 arc. Here's how the "New Amsterdam" frontman will forge ahead without her.