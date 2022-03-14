New Amsterdam Fans Just Got Heartbreaking News
Currently in the midst of its fourth season, "New Amsterdam" remains one of the best primetime medical dramas on television. The show follows Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) as he aims to reform a neglected facility when he becomes the medical director for one of the oldest public hospitals in the country. All he wants at the end of the day is to provide excellent care to his patients while getting rid of anything that doesn't aid him in that mission.
The show has tackled many difficult subjects over the years, including the COVID-19 pandemic. In the show's third season, it wasn't afraid to address this issue head-on, allowing the pandemic to affect plotlines and having messages people could take to heart in the real world. The series has been influential in more ways than one, amassing a large following over the years. However, the good times have come to an end, as it's just been announced the show will end after its fifth season.
New Amsterdam's fifth season will consist of 13 episodes
According to Deadline, "New Amsterdam" will proceed with Season 5 as scheduled, as it had already been renewed through a three-season order back in 2020. However, it will mark the final outing for Dr. Max Goodwin and the rest of the staff at New Amsterdam hospital. Additionally, Season 5 will only consist of 13 episodes, marking the shortest season of the show's run.
Lisa Katz, the president of Scripted Programming at NBCUniversal Television & Streaming, would say of the series, "The story of Max Goodwin, and his never-ending commitment to patients at New Amsterdam, has been inspiring." Another inspiring story directly involving the drama involves donating PPE supplies at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a statement that came out in March 2020, "New Amsterdam has donated supplies of masks, gloves, gowns and other items to the New York State Department of Health to be utilized on the basis of highest need in connection with relief efforts in New York to help the community in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis" (via USA Today).
Fortunately, fans still have some time left with "New Amsterdam." Cherish those final few episodes because the popular medical drama's days are numbered.