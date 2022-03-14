New Amsterdam Fans Just Got Heartbreaking News

Currently in the midst of its fourth season, "New Amsterdam" remains one of the best primetime medical dramas on television. The show follows Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) as he aims to reform a neglected facility when he becomes the medical director for one of the oldest public hospitals in the country. All he wants at the end of the day is to provide excellent care to his patients while getting rid of anything that doesn't aid him in that mission.

The show has tackled many difficult subjects over the years, including the COVID-19 pandemic. In the show's third season, it wasn't afraid to address this issue head-on, allowing the pandemic to affect plotlines and having messages people could take to heart in the real world. The series has been influential in more ways than one, amassing a large following over the years. However, the good times have come to an end, as it's just been announced the show will end after its fifth season.