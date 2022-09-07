The Conjuring 2's Valak Was Nearly An Entirely Different Entity

Since 2013, filmmaker James Wan has been scaring the living daylights out of moviegoers thanks to his demonic possession tale "The Conjuring." Based on the true-life case files of late ghost hunters and demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren, "The Conjuring" introduced moviegoers to the legendary couple, played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, as well as the demonically possessed humans, objects, and specters they would encounter.

The massive blockbuster success of "The Conjuring" — which earned more than $320 million worldwide (via Box Office Mojo) — led, naturally, to the 2016 sequel "The Conjuring 2," as well as a series of spin-off movies. Starting with "Annabelle" in 2014, Wan's creation of interconnected stories led to a film series known as "The Conjuring" Universe, which also includes the 2018 blockbuster horror thriller "The Nun."

The Nun (Bonnie Aarons) herself was, of course, introduced in "The Conjuring 2," when the gruesome, habit-wearing character first came to Lorraine Warren in a frightening vision during a séance connected to the infamous Amityville murder house. The character later materializes as a demon named Valak while the Warrens are investigating a haunting in Enfield, England.

The image of the demonic nun has become almost synonymous with the franchise. In fact, it's hard to imagine "The Conjuring" Universe without Valak. However, Wan has just revealed that he had another entity in mind for the character before settling on the church-based figure.