The Walking Dead Finale Injury That Had Norman Reedus Fearing For His Life

Between the original "The Walking Dead" series finally ending, and the new "The Walking Dead" spin-off getting ready to begin, Norman Reedus has a lot of apocalyptic events in his past, present, and future. During the initial COVID-19 lockdowns, Reedus even found time to write a book about similar subject matter, "The Ravaged," which released in May 2022 and focuses on the individual quests of Jack, Hunter and Anne, with Reedus telling People that, in his words, "All of these people are either running from something or running to something and they're finding a sense of family along the way."

If that sounds familiar to fans of "The Walking Dead," you're not alone. "We kind of find a sense of family in an apocalypse," he said. "Maybe that inspired it and I didn't realize it." Similarly, in the past few years, Reedus also decided the time was right to propose to Diana Kruger, recalling that a rainstorm altered his plans, but the change was even more perfect. "I ended up doing it at our home in Georgia with our daughter on my lap," he told Men's Journal. "My daughter starts crying, we're all crying, and she wails, 'Why are we crying?' I tell her they're happy tears, and she's like, 'Yay, they're happy tears!'"

While either of these milestones would be thrilling for any person to reach, a serious injury Reedus sustained while filming the final season of "The Walking Dead" made him all the more grateful that he was able to have them.