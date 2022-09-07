Tom Cruise Really Wants You To Watch The Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One Teaser
Tom Cruise is all about his craft. The tenured actor is known for his commitment to stunt work and making his films seem as real as possible without CGI. This was prevalent in "Top Gun: Maverick" and the last few "Mission: Impossible" films. Now that "Maverick" is pretty much in the rearview — though we're not quite sure it'll ever leave theaters — it's time to focus on those upcoming Ethan Hunt flicks.
"Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" is a little under a year away, with a July 23, 2023 release date. We got our first teaser for the Cruse film back in May, which Paramount was seemingly forced into releasing after the trailer was leaked online. It's everything you'd expect from a "Mission: Impossible" film, with one daring stunt after the other. Now, the studio is promoting the same teaser again, this time with an introduction that is probably the most Tom Cruise thing Tom Cruise has ever done.
Tom Cruise promotes Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One the only way he knows how
Paramount Pictures has released the very same "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" teaser trailer again, but with an introduction by Tom Cruise. The video reveals the trailer was shown to those at CinemaCon in April, but it's now being shared with the world. The teaser kicks off with Cruise standing on a biplane seat as a pilot looks straight through him while flying. While gliding over a canyon in South Africa, Cruise tells the crowd that they're about to see the "Dead Reckoning Part One" teaser and also a screening of "Top Gun: Maverick."
Also appearing in the CinemaCon video is "Dead Reckoning Part One" director and longtime collaborator of Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie. After McQuarrie reminds Cruise that they're losing daylight and are running low on fuel, the actor tells everyone he'll see them at the movies. Cruise has been at the forefront of the campaign to get moviegoers back in theaters after the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor famously refused to let "Top Gun: Maverick" go to streaming (via Variety) and understands the experience of going out to watch a movie on the big screen. If Cruise can't put behinds in the seats, no one can.