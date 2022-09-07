Tom Cruise Really Wants You To Watch The Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One Teaser

Tom Cruise is all about his craft. The tenured actor is known for his commitment to stunt work and making his films seem as real as possible without CGI. This was prevalent in "Top Gun: Maverick" and the last few "Mission: Impossible" films. Now that "Maverick" is pretty much in the rearview — though we're not quite sure it'll ever leave theaters — it's time to focus on those upcoming Ethan Hunt flicks.

"Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One" is a little under a year away, with a July 23, 2023 release date. We got our first teaser for the Cruse film back in May, which Paramount was seemingly forced into releasing after the trailer was leaked online. It's everything you'd expect from a "Mission: Impossible" film, with one daring stunt after the other. Now, the studio is promoting the same teaser again, this time with an introduction that is probably the most Tom Cruise thing Tom Cruise has ever done.