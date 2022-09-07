The New Teaser For Paramount+ Series Tulsa King Has Sylvester Stallone Fans Losing It

In the new teaser for "Tulsa King," Sylvester Stallone is a fish out of water. Having just finished a 25-year sentence, Stallone's Dwight "The General" Manfredi is hoping that the mob will reward him for his loyalty. Instead, to his disbelief, they ship him off to Tulsa, Oklahoma. As the teaser indicates, Manfredi doesn't spend too much time sulking over his new home in the Sooner State. Instead, he turns lemons into lemonade, assembling a crew of mafiosas in the unlikeliest of places. "In a couple years," Stallone says in voiceover, "I'm gonna own this city."

The "Tulsa King" teaser also introduces a number of cast members, including Andrew Savage, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozz, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will, A.C. Peterson, Garrett Hedlund, and a wonderfully deadpan Martin Starr. The series looks to be a marriage of Tyler Sheridan and Terence Winter's sensibilities, combining the former's TV Western empire with the "Sopranos" alum's East Coast gangster bona fides. "[Sheridan's] very hung up on the Western," Stallone told Empire, "but how does it manifest itself across the country? Okay, take a gangster and put them right next to a cactus, and let the fun begin."

Fans of the actor quickly took to social media to express their enthusiasm. On Twitter, @BethanyCostner wrote, "I can't wait...that's gonna be great!!!" Similarly, @HeatherSabia tweeted, "This is so exciting. Taylor Sheridan is my favorite writer and @TheSlyStallone is an absolute legend!!"

"Tulsa King" premieres on Paramount+ on November 13, right after the Season 5 premiere of "Yellowstone."