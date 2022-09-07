The New Teaser For Paramount+ Series Tulsa King Has Sylvester Stallone Fans Losing It
In his six decades as an actor, Sylvester Stallone has seen it all, whether it's a Philly boxing gym, the sticky jungles of Vietnam, or the sprawling megalopolis of San Angeles. Even with some misses like "FIST" and "Rocky V," Stallone's impressive net worth sits at about half a billion dollars. Now, the hardbody icon is adding a new notch to his resume — leading his own TV series.
Beginning in November, the "Rocky" and "Rambo" star will play ex-mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi on the Paramount+ series "Tulsa King." The series is a collaboration between "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan and "The Sopranos" executive producer Terence Winter, who will serve as executive producer and writer on the gangster-meets-western series. Back in June, Paramount+ dropped a 30-second teaser for "Tulsa King," introducing viewers to the forthcoming series' darkly funny tone. The streamer has now released a longer promo ahead of the "Tulsa King" release in November, and it's got Stallone fans buzzing already.
Stallone is a gangster gone west in the Tulsa King teaser
In the new teaser for "Tulsa King," Sylvester Stallone is a fish out of water. Having just finished a 25-year sentence, Stallone's Dwight "The General" Manfredi is hoping that the mob will reward him for his loyalty. Instead, to his disbelief, they ship him off to Tulsa, Oklahoma. As the teaser indicates, Manfredi doesn't spend too much time sulking over his new home in the Sooner State. Instead, he turns lemons into lemonade, assembling a crew of mafiosas in the unlikeliest of places. "In a couple years," Stallone says in voiceover, "I'm gonna own this city."
The "Tulsa King" teaser also introduces a number of cast members, including Andrew Savage, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozz, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will, A.C. Peterson, Garrett Hedlund, and a wonderfully deadpan Martin Starr. The series looks to be a marriage of Tyler Sheridan and Terence Winter's sensibilities, combining the former's TV Western empire with the "Sopranos" alum's East Coast gangster bona fides. "[Sheridan's] very hung up on the Western," Stallone told Empire, "but how does it manifest itself across the country? Okay, take a gangster and put them right next to a cactus, and let the fun begin."
Fans of the actor quickly took to social media to express their enthusiasm. On Twitter, @BethanyCostner wrote, "I can't wait...that's gonna be great!!!" Similarly, @HeatherSabia tweeted, "This is so exciting. Taylor Sheridan is my favorite writer and @TheSlyStallone is an absolute legend!!"
"Tulsa King" premieres on Paramount+ on November 13, right after the Season 5 premiere of "Yellowstone."